Stock market today: Wall Street slips as markets await Nvidia’s latest earnings report

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an eagerly anticipated earnings report from the semiconductor company Nvidia, whose chips power AI applications.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers, but it was weighed down by technology stocks. The sector has many companies with outsized values that tend to lean more heavily on the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107 points, or 0.3%. It is coming off two consecutive all-time highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.3% as of 11:43 a.m. Eastern.

Investors had a mixed batch of earnings and corporate financial updates to review. Nordstrom rose 5.9% after beating analysts’ earnings expectations and raising its financial forecasts for the year. Rival Kohl’s rose 5.1% after also beating analysts’ earnings expectations.

PVH, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, fell 6.3% after giving investors a revenue forecast short of analysts’ expectations. Food producer J.M. Smucker fell 4.9% after trimming its earnings forecast for the year.

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

The latest results from retailers and others come as Wall Street and the Federal Reserve try to gauge the resiliency of U.S. consumers amid the squeeze from inflation and high borrowing rates. The latest updates from clothing retailers, food producers and others can help shed more light on how and where people are spending money.

Most investors and market watchers are fixated on the upcoming Nvidia earnings report, expected after the market closes on Wednesday. It is one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street, with a total market value topping $3 trillion.

Nvidia is one of several companies that have ridden a wave of enthusiasm over artificial intelligence developments and have been responsible for much of the broader market’s big gains over the last year.

Nvidia slipped 2.6%, though it is up 152% for the year.

Investors are also looking ahead to Friday, when the U.S. government releases its latest data on inflation with the PCE, or personal consumption and expenditures report, for July. The hope is that the data shows inflation easing further — or at least stagnating — so that Fed officials remain comfortable cutting interest rates at their September meeting as they’ve strongly suggested they would.

Economists expect the PCE, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, to show that inflation edged up to 2.6% in July from 2.5% in June. It was as high as 7.1% in the middle of 2022. The rate of inflation has been easing steadily back toward the central bank’s target of 2% since then, following the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

Traders expect the central bank to begin trimming its benchmark interest rate back from a two-decade high at its next meeting in September, with cuts totaling up to 1% by the end of the year.

The expectations for those interest rate cuts follow reports on retail sales, employment and consumer confidence that show the economy continues to remain strong. That has helped build confidence that the Fed will accomplish its goal of taming inflation without stalling the economy into a recession.

“Economic fundamentals continue to point to sustainable disinflation,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY.

Bond yields fell in the Treasury market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 3.83% from 3.83% on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, markets were mostly lower in Europe and mixed in Asia.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.