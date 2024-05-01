Stock market today: Wall Street rallies after Federal Reserve chair says rate hikes are unlikely

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said its next move on interest rates is unlikely to be a hike, even as inflation has remained stubbornly higher than hoped this year.

The S&P 500 was up 1% in afternoon trading after the Fed held its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001, just as markets expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 467 points, or 1.2%, as of 2:55 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said out loud the fear that’s recently sent stock prices lower and erased Wall Street’s hopes for imminent cuts to interest rates by the Fed’s policy-making committee: “In recent months, inflation has shown a lack of further progress toward our 2% objective.” He also said that it will likely take “longer than previously expected” to get confident enough to cut rates.

But he also calmed a fear that has been swirling in the market, that inflation has been so high that additional hikes to rates are becoming a possibility.

“I think it’s unlikely that the next policy rate move will be a hike,” Powell said. Stocks climbed immediately after he said that.

FILE - A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, on April 22, 2024. Asian stocks fell Wednesday, May 1, 2024 with most of the markets in the region closed for a holiday. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks closed out their worst month since September. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

The Fed also offered financial markets some assistance by saying it would slow the pace of how much it’s shrinking its holdings of Treasurys.

Such a move could help grease the trading wheels in the financial system, offering stability in the bond market. Powell said the Fed did it to reduce “risk of money markets showing stress,” while saying its benchmark interest rate is the main tool for guiding inflation and the overall economy.

Yields eased significantly in the bond market following the move and Powell’s comments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to to 4.58% from 4.65% just before the announcement. The yield on the two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, dropped to 4.92% from 5.04% late Tuesday.

Traders themselves had already downgraded their expectations for rate cuts this year down to one or two, if any, after coming into the year forecasting six or more. That’s because they saw the same string of reports as the Fed, which showed inflation remaining stubbornly higher than forecast this year.

Powell had already recently hinted rates may stay high for a while as Fed officials wait for more confirmation inflation is heading down toward their 2% target. That was a disappointment for Wall Street, after the Fed earlier had indicated it was penciling in three cuts to rates during 2024.

Without the benefit of easing rates, which can goose the economy and investment prices, companies will need to deliver better profits.

Amazon jumped 5.1% after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The retail behemoth credited reaccelerating growth at its cloud-computing business, in part, as it benefits from demand for AI.

Chemical producer DuPont was another winner, up 8.3%, after reporting stronger profit than expected. It said demand from customers in the semiconductor industry continued to recover.

CVS Health tumbled 16.6% after reporting weaker results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It said it’s been hurt by increased costs at its Medicare Advantage business, and it cut its forecast for profit over the full year.

Starbucks dropped 17.3% after falling short of expectations for both profit and revenue in the latest quarter. Sales trends weakened at its stores outside the United States in particular, and it cut its full-year forecasts for profit and revenue.

Super Micro Computer, which has been one of Wall Street’s hottest stars, gave back 10.8% despite topping expectations for profit. The company, which sells server and storage systems used in AI and other computing, fell shy of analysts’ forecasts for revenue. Expectations had bult up after its stock had already tripled this year amid a broader frenzy on Wall Street around artificial-intelligence technology.

Advanced Micro Devices dropped 6.9% despite reporting profit that matched expectations. Its revenue came in a bit shy of forecasts, as did the midpoint of its forecasted range for revenue in the current quarter.

Before the Fed’s announcement, stocks and Treasury yields had been moving relatively little following some weaker-than-expected reports on the economy.

One report from the Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly fell back into contraction last month. Economists had been looking for one of the hardest-hit areas of the economy to stay steady. Perhaps more concerningly, manufacturers also reported prices were rising at a faster rate.

A separate report said U.S. employers were advertising slightly fewer jobs at the end of March than economists expected. The hope on Wall Street has been that a cooldown in the number of openings could help keep the job market in check, not allowing it to get so hot that it adds upward pressure on workers’ wages and inflation overall. The downside is that if it weakens too much, a major support for the economy could give out.

In stock markets abroad, many exchanges were shut for holidays. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%, and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%.

AP Writers Matt Ott and Zimon Zhong contributed.

