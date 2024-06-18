Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as bond yields ease

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting around their records Tuesday following the latest signal that the economy’s growth may be slowing without cratering, as hoped.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher a day after setting a record for the 30th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 85 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.

Stocks got some lift from easing yields in the bond market. Treasury yields fell after a report showed sales at U.S. retailers returned to growth last month but remained below economists’ expectations.

That could be an encouraging signal for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to pull off a tough balancing act for the economy. The Fed wants to slow the economy by just enough through high interest rates to get inflation under control. The hope is that it will cut its main rate, which is at its highest level in two decades, in time so that the slowdown stops short of a painful recession.

Following the retail sales data’s release, bets built among traders that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at least once this year and possibly twice, according to data from CME Group. Fed officials themselves are largely penciling in one or two cuts in 2024.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.24% from 4.29% late Monday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, fell even more. It dropped to 4.71% from 4.77%.

Of course, Tuesday weaker-than-expected data could also be a warning signal that the main engine of the U.S. economy, spending by households, is cracking.

Inflation is still high, even if it’s slowed since its peak, and lower-income households in particular are struggling to keep up with the more expensive prices.

Lennar, a homebuilder, fell 1.9% after co-CEO Stuart Miller said “challenged consumer sentiment” and swings in interest rates are testing the company. Its stock fell even though it reported better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Shares of Fisker plunged nearly 60% to 2 cents after the electric-vehicle maker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company cited “various market and macroeconomic headwinds.”

On the winning side was La-Z-Boy, which jumped 19.9% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. The furniture maker said the current quarter is also off to a good start, with a solid Memorial Day, even as high interest rates keep down housing activity throughout the economy.

Silk Road Medical jumped 23.7% after Boston Scientific agreed to buy the medical device company in a cash deal valuing it at roughly $1.26 billion, including its cash. Boston Scientific slipped 0.4%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes continued to recover in Europe following last week’s rout. Surprise victories by far-right parties in elections had raised worries about the potential for mounting debt loads at the French government in particular.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.7% and was heading toward a second straight gain.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1%. Heavyweight Toyota Motor climbed after its shareholders rejected a proposal to force Akio Toyoda, grandson of the automaker’s founder, to leave his post as chairman of the board.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

