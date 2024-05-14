Stock market today: Global shares are mixed in muted trading after Wall Street barely budges

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday after U.S. stock indexes were little changed ahead of the release of inflation data.

France’s CAC 40 slipped less than 0.1% in early trading to 8,203.71, while Germany’s DAX shed 0.2% to 18,697.53. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose nearly 0.2% to 8,428.44. The future contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and SP 500 were little changed.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to finish at 38,356.06. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,726.80. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1% to 2,730.34.

Chinese markets were flat ahead of an expected announcement by the Biden administration on raising tariffs on imports from China. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 19,073.71, while the Shanghai Composite lost less than 0.1%, to 3,145.77.

Investors also were watching for indicators on inflation to gauge the direction of economic growth, as well as the strength of the dollar.

Currency traders work near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Asian shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday, after U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

“Today marks a significant day for both Germany and the U.S.A. as they are set to unveil crucial economic data,” said Luca Santos, market analyst at ACY Securities, referring to consumer price data from Germany and producer costs in the U.S.

“Despite their different focuses, both indices offer insights into how inflation is shaping society,” said Santos.

On Monday, the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%. It remains within 0.6% of its record set at the end of March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Stocks have broadly rallied this month following a rough April on revived hopes that inflation may ease enough to convince the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate later this year. A key test for those hopes will arrive Wednesday, when the U.S. government offers the latest monthly update on inflation that households are feeling across the country.

Other reports this week include updates on inflation that wholesalers are seeing and sales at U.S. retailers. They could show whether fears are warranted about a worst-case scenario for the country, where stubbornly high inflation forms a devastating combination with a stagnating economy.

Hopes have climbed that the economy can avoid what’s called “stagflation” and hit the bull’s eye where it cools enough to get inflation under control but stays sturdy enough to avoid a bad recession. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also gave financial markets comfort when he recently said the Fed remains closer to cutting rates than to raising them, even if inflation has remained hotter than forecast so far this year.

Earnings season has nearly finished, and reports are already in for more than 90% of companies in the S&P 500. But this upcoming week includes Walmart and several other big names. They could offer more detail about how U.S. households are faring.

Worries have been rising about cracks showing in spending by U.S. consumers, which has been one of the bedrocks keeping the economy out of a recession. Lower-income households appear to be under particularly heavy strain amid still-high inflation.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that it will raise tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment, and medical supplies imported from China, according to people familiar with the plan. Tariffs on electric vehicles, in particular, could quadruple to 100%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 17 cents to $78.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 18 cents to $83.18 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 156.45 Japanese yen from 156.21 yen. The euro cost $1.0781, down from $1.0790.

