Stock market today: Asian benchmarks are mixed as Tokyo slips on strong yen

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s stock index tumbled Thursday and the U.S. dollar sank against the yen after the head of the Federal Reserve suggested a cut to interest rates will come soon.

A stronger yen increases the purchasing power of Japanese homes and businesses but hurts the profits of exporters like Toyota by eroding the value of their overseas earnings. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank more than 1,000 points earlier in the day and ended trading down 2.5% on Thursday, closing at 38,126.33.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 17,304.96, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2% to 2,932.39.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3% to 8,114.70, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,777.68.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 149.67 Japanese yen from 149.98 yen. The euro cost $1.0815, little changed from $1.0830. The dollar had been trading at 160-yen levels several weeks ago. But that reversed course as anticipation grew for a Bank of Japan rate cut, which came Wednesday.

Toyota’s shares sank 8.5%, while Nintendo’s fell 3.4% and Sony’s lost 3.3%.

Analysts said indications from the Federal Reserve were that rate cuts were coming.

“A September cut is now priced in with certainty, and almost three cuts are priced in by the year-end,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING Economics.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 jumped 1.6% to 5,522.30 for its best day since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 40,842.79 and the Nasdaq composite soared 2.6% to 17,599.40.

The widespread gains came as Treasury yields eased in the bond market after the Federal Reserve gave the clearest indication yet that it could begin lowering interest rates in September.

“We think that the time is approaching,” Powell said. “And if we do get the data that we hope we get, then a reduction in our policy rate could be on the table at the September meeting.”

After the Fed voted to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, as was widely expected, Powell spent much of an ensuing press conference discussing the risks of both moving too early or too late with rate cuts. One could allow inflation to reaccelerate, while the other could cause unnecessary pain for the economy and ultimately throw Americans out of their jobs.

Advanced Micro Devices rallied 4.4% after reporting better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, thanks in part to accelerating artificial-intelligence business. That helped drive Nvidia, the chip company that’s become the poster child for Wall Street’s frenzy around AI, up 12.9% a day after it lost 7%.

How such Big Tech stocks perform matters a lot because they’re Wall Street’s most valuable companies. But they ran out of momentum this month amid criticism they had gotten too expensive and expectations had run too high.

Such criticism continues, and Microsoft fell 1.1% despite reporting profit and revenue for the latest quarter that edged past analysts’ expectations. Growth in its Azure cloud-computing business fell a bit shy of analysts’ forecasts. That followed earlier profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet that investors found underwhelming, which raised concerns that other Magnificent Seven stocks could also fail to impress.

Meta Platforms rose 2.5% as investors waited for its profit report, which arrived after trading closed for Wednesday. Amazon and Apple will follow on Thursday, and each rose at least 1.5%.

Stronger-than-expected profit reports from companies outside the Magnificent Seven also helped lift the market.

Some of Wednesday’s strongest action was in the oil market, where the price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude jumped about 4%. Hamas’s top political leader Ismail Haniyeh died in a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital early Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that could escalate conflict in the region and potential disrupt the flow of oil. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 52 cents to $78.43 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 53 cents to $81.38 a barrel.

