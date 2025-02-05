Stock market today: Asia shares trade mixed as investors weigh impact of US-China tariffs

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday as markets mulled the impact of tariffs being imposed by the United States and China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped earlier losses and was little changed, up less than 0.1% in afternoon trading at 38,820.77. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 8,416.90. The Hang Seng dropped 1.2% to 20,543.93, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,227.20. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.1% to 2,508.79, as investors found bargains after the recent price dips and found optimism from the overnight Wall Street rally.

Some analysts see tariffs on China as separate from Trump’s moves against other trading partners. Trump may be more likely to keep tariffs on China longer, as he did in his first presidential term, to separate the United States more from its geopolitical rival.

Trump is pressing ahead with a 10% tariff on U.S. companies importing things from China. And China retaliated on Tuesday by announcing its own tariffs on some U.S. products and an antitrust investigation into Google.

China’s 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the United States won’t take effect until Monday. That leaves time for negotiations between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

“Trade tensions haven’t exploded yet, but they’re simmering dangerously close to a full boil, and anyone brushing them off does so at their own risk,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

On Wall Street, calm returned, as tech stocks led U.S. indexes higher following a strong profit report from Palantir Technologies, a darling benefiting from the artificial-intelligence boom.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% a day after swinging sharply on worries that President Donald Trump’s tariffs could spark a trade war that would hurt economies around the world, including the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 134 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.4%.

Trump on Monday agreed to delay his taxes on U.S. imports of Canadian and Mexican products for a month. That bolstered Wall Street’s longstanding hopes that Trump’s tough talk on tariffs may be just that, talk. The hope is that Trump sees tariffs as a stick he can use in negotiations with trading partners rather than as a long-term policy.

That hope is built in part on traders’ belief that Trump would likely be turned off by the damage Wall Street would take if a worst-case, long-term trade war were to occur. Trump has pointed in the past to the stock market as a real-time measure of his performance.

But a trade war is still possible, and some analysts say more swings may be coming because Trump’s threats should be taken both seriously and literally.

“Investors have suggested the equity market is the US administration’s scorecard and any policy changes that hurt risk assets will be quickly dialed back,” Bank of America strategists led by Mark Cabana wrote in a BofA Global Research report. “We advise caution.”

The stock price of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, rose 2.5% even with China’s antitrust investigation.

Pharmaceutical giant Merck tumbled 9.1% despite beating sales and profit forecasts for the latest quarter. It gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations, due partly to a pause in shipments of one of its top-selling products to China.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 43.31 points to 6,037.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 134.13 to 44,556.04, and the Nasdaq composite gained 262.06 to 19,654.02.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased after a report indicated the U.S. job market may be adding less upward pressure on inflation. U.S. employers advertised fewer job openings at the end of December than economists expected, suggesting a slowing but still healthy job market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.51% from 4.56% late Monday. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do with short-term interest rates, eased to 4.21% from 4.25%

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 6 cents to $72.64 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 16 cents to $76.04 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 153.43 Japanese yen from 154.30 yen. The euro cost $1.0378, inching down from $1.0382.

