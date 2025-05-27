St. Paul’s West Seventh Pharmacy to close next month after more than a century in business

It’s the end of an era for one St. Paul pharmacy.

After more than a century in business, West Seventh Pharmacy is closing next month.

Rising costs and trouble finding help led to the decision. Owner Jeff Johnson says having open heart surgery late last year also played a factor in the closing.

“It does change your life,” Johnson said. “It makes you think there’s more than just going to work every day.”

West Seventh Pharmacy opened in 1915 and will close on June 30.

