Salesforce, Big Lots rise; Pure Storage, Cracker Barrel fall, Thursday, 11/30/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Salesforce Inc. (CRM), up $16.70 to $247.05.

The customer-management software developer gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), up $11.68 to $187.

The cloud-computing company’s third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), down $5.06 to $32.87.

The data storage company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

PVH Corp. (PVH), up $6.51 to $98.01.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), down $5.43 to $69.68.

The restaurant operator reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG), up 41 cents to $5.21.

The discount retailer’s earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), down 75 cents to $24.83.

The toy retailer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), up $2.75 to $34.45.

The furniture company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

