Roblox, DaVita rise; Toast, Lucid Group fall, Wednesday, 11/8/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), down 60 cents to $16.82.
The electric vehicle maker will allow companies besides Amazon to buy its delivery vans.
Toast Inc. (TOST), down $2.78 to $14.47.
The restaurant software provider gave investors a disappointing sales forecast.
Roblox Corp. (RBLX), up $5.21 to $40.28.
The online gaming platform reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
Upwork Inc. (UPWK), up $1.21 to $13.24.
The online freelance marketplace raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), up 65 cents to $11.22.
The online platform for legal services beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.
DaVita Inc. (DVA), up $3.34 to $83.43.
The kidney dialysis provider raised its profit forecast for the year.
Masimo Corp. (MASI), down 38 cents to $3.92.
The medical technology company cut its profit forecast for the year.
Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), up $5.39 to $221.76.
The maker of stun guns and body cameras beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
