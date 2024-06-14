RH, MSC Industrial fall; Adobe, Progressive rise, Friday, 6/14/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), up $65.23 to $523.97.

The design software company raised its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.

RH (RH), down $48.16 to $228.89.

The furniture and housewares retailer reported a much bigger first-quarter loss than analysts’ expected.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM), down $8.29 to $76.37.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies gave investors a quarterly earnings forecast below Wall Street expectations.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), up 11 cents to $53.97.

The meatpacker suspended its chief financial officer following his arrest Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Progressive Corp. (PGR), up $2.26 to $205.86.

The insurer reported an increase in policies in May.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $4.10 to $178.37.

The electric vehicle maker’s shareholders voted to restore CEO Elon Musk’s record $44.9 billion pay package.

APA Corp. (APA), down $1 to $27.57.

The Houston-based oil and gas driller slipped along with prices for natural gas.

GameStop Corp. (GME), down $1.12 to $28.

Keith Gill, the investor known as “Roaring Kitty,” reportedly bought more shares in the video game retailer.

