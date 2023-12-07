PSG sells minority stake to US firm Arctos Partners

Paris Saint-Germain owner Qatar Sports Investments agreed to sell a minority stake to U.S. private equity platform Arctos Partners on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the French league club. Arctos will own 12.5% of the club, valuing PSG at 4.25 billion euros ($4.6 billion), said a person familiar with the deal who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The French league champion said Arctos’ investment will go towards growing PSG operations “into new markets, including North America” and supporting plans to develop its stadium and training center. Arctos, as a non-controlling partner, won’t have a say in sporting matters.

Since it took over 12 years ago, QSI has increased PSG’s net expenditure to more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). The club has become a dominant force on the domestic stage — having won nine of the last 11 league titles — but has repeatedly failed to win the Champions League.

Arctos has invested in more than 20 professional sports organizations such as Liverpool, Aston Martin in Formula One, and teams in the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.

