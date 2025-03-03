Power outage at BWI Airport interrupts air travel

BALTIMORE (AP) — A power outage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was causing significant flight delays and other interruptions to air travel Monday morning.

Airport officials said the outage was impacting areas of the main terminal and an adjacent parking garage.

More than 150 flights were delayed and a handful were canceled as of mid-morning, according to a flight tracking website.

The outage was reported around 7:40 a.m. and caused by a downed power line near the airport, said Stephanie Weaver, a spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. She said crews are on the scene working to restore power.

Airport officials advised passengers to check with their airlines about flight status. They also said some inbound flights were being diverted.

In a social media post shortly before 10 a.m., officials said power was slowly being restored throughout the main terminal. They said some airlines were using air stairs to deplane passengers.

