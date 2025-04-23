PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Tariffs

A protester wearing mask of U.S. President Donald Trump, center, attends a news conference against Trump's tariffs policy and demand South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok to resign, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man]
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.