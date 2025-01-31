Pakistan’s favorable trade status depends on progress in human rights, media freedom, EU says

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The European Union on Friday warned Pakistan that its status as a duty-free exporter to the bloc will continue to depend on the progress it makes in addressing concerns over civil and labor rights, and freedom of speech.

The warning came at the end of a visit to Islamabad by Olof Skoog, the EU’s special representative for human rights, which the EU said was aimed at engaging Pakistan on “the most pressing human rights and labor rights issues and discussing Pakistan’s plans to address them.”

It said that trade benefits provided to Pakistan under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) depend on the “progress made on addressing a list of issues, including on human rights,” adding that “tangible reforms remain essential.”

Pakistan’s exports to Europe have doubled since 2014 when it was awarded the status of duty-free exporter under GSP+.

The EU statement said: “Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108% since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014.”

It added: “As we approach the midterm of the current monitoring cycle, we encourage Pakistan to continue on its reform path as it prepares for reapplication under the upcoming new GSP+ regulation.”

Skoog’s visit had “highlighted areas of concern such as the application of blasphemy laws, women’s rights, forced marriages and conversions, enforced disappearances, freedoms of expression, religion or belief, independence of the media, impunity for rights violations, due process and the right to a fair trial, civic space, and the death penalty.”

The latest development came days after Pakistan’s parliament passed a bill that critics argue is designed to suppress freedom of speech. The legislation, which has been approved by President Asif Ali Zardari, grants the government extensive powers to impose heavy fines and incarcerate social media users for spreading disinformation. Journalists rallied on Friday across Pakistan, vowing to resist any laws aimed at suppressing freedom of speech.

Pakistan’s media has faced growing censorship in recent years, but the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the law is necessary to limit the spread of disinformation by anti-state elements, including Pakistani Taliban and separatist groups.

A military statement on Friday said security forces had killed 10 militants during four separate raids in various parts of the restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

