OpenAI to start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal

OpenAI will start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal between the two companies.

Open AI will be allowed to display content from News Corp. mastheads in response to user questions and to enhance its products. It will have access to current and archived content from News Corp.’s major news and information publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, New York Post, The Daily Telegraph and others.

The agreement does not include access to content from any of News Corp.’s other businesses.

News Corp. will also help to ensure the highest journalism standards are present across OpenAI’s offering.

“News Corporation’s announcement of a multi-year, global partnership with OpenAI to license its news content, including the Wall Street Journal, is credit positive,” Jason Cuomo, senior vice president for Moody’s Ratings, said. “Collaborating with the leader in generative AI validates the company’s approach to effectively monetizing the value of News Corp.’s media brands and validates the opportunity to grow sales and profitability in the news media segment.”

OpenAI has also made licensing deals with other media companies including The Associated Press, news publishing giants Axel Springer in Germany and Prisa Media in Spain, France’s Le Monde newspaper and the London-based Financial Times. It’s hunt for more data to train its AI systems also has led to deals outside the news industry, such as with the social media forum Reddit.

______

AP Business Writer Matt O’Brien contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.