Online movement calls for 24-hour ‘economic boycott’

Calls are spreading on social media for an economic blackout on Friday.

The plan is to put credit cards away until midnight. But the question is, will it make a difference?

An organization called The People’s Union USA started the movement, asking people not to make any purchases — particularly not from big retailers — as an act of “economic resistance” to protest what the group’s founder sees as “corporate greed.”

The boycott on Friday also follows a rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at several companies, including Target.

Dave Vang, a finance professor at the University of St. Thomas, compared this effort to the boycott of Bud Light after the beer partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Unlike the Bud Light boycott, Vang says, the one-day economic blackout is not targeted enough to make a difference.

“The stock price went down because the customers were called bigots and frat boys and things like this — not from that video (of Mulvaney),” Vang said. “So I guess the best we can take away was two of them. One is I don’t think there’s enough people in the economic sphere who care one way or another about DEI kind of things for this to have an impact. … And the second thing, you need a specific target.”

Vang added he doesn’t think enough people know what Friday’s blackout is about to participate.