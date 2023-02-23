Nvidia, Planet Fitness rise; Domino’s, Wayfair fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Nvidia Corp., up $29.10 to $236.64.
The chipmaker gave investors a strong sales forecast.
Ansys Inc., up $27.97 to $294.75.
The maker of engineering-simulation software gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.
Lucid Group Inc., down $1.19 to $8.79.
The electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $40.60 to $307.86.
The pizza chain reported weak fourth-quarter revenue.
Wayfair Inc., down $11.48 to $38.33.
The online home goods retailer reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than analysts had expected.
Nikola Corp., down 13 cents to $2.20.
The electric truck maker’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Tennant Co., up $4.54 to $73.
The cleaning products maker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Planet Fitness Inc., up $4.18 to $83.29.
The New Hampshire-based gym chain reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
