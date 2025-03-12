NFL players score a shot at Hollywood through hands-on training sessions with filmmaker Deon Taylor

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Ukwu’s sights were solely set on just playing in the NFL — until two season-ending knee injuries in college served as a harsh reality of football’s fragility.

The setbacks reshaped Ukwu’s perspective, showing him that football was part of him, but not all of him. Even after signing with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent last year, the defensive end knew he needed more than just the game.

So, when the NFL introduced a program for players exploring careers in film and television, he seized the chance to build his off-the-field legacy.

“You can’t let your entire identity be football,” said Ukwu, an aspiring actor, who was one of 20-plus former and active NFL players selected to join film training sessions at the NFL Career Tour hosted by Hidden Empire and Skydance Sports. During the three-day sessions, athletes explored the nuances of filmmaking — learning behind-the-camera roles like directing, producing and other essential elements of bringing a project to life — while also sharpening their skills as actors.

The sessions recently concluded with the creation of short films at the Hidden Empire studios in Santa Monica, California. The company is led by independent filmmaker Deon Taylor, best known for “Black and Blue” and “The Intruder,” and his wife Roxanne Avent Taylor.

“This experience is really invaluable,” said Ukwu, who hopes to break into acting before eventually exploring directing and producing.

Some of the players featured in the sessions included Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Cincinnati Bengals lineman Orlando Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

It’s the third year of program — which has featured panelists including entertainers Tyrese Gibson and Master P and retired NFL player Vernon Davis.

“They let you know there’s a way to enter that door,” said Heyward, a seven-time Pro Bowler, who’s interested in becoming a director or producer. “It’s not like you have to come from a film background. But if you appreciate films and you’re a fan of it, there’s a space for you.”

Reshaping the future for athletes’ storytelling

Taylor’s vision is to redefine storytelling and build a pipeline for authentic, culture-driven narratives straight from the world’s top athletes.

He sees the Hidden Empire Sports Collective — launched last month — as a key step in helping athletes prepare for life beyond the game. This new entertainment division focuses on amplifying athletes’ voices through content creation and intellectual property development.

“We should be educating athletes on how to actually create content, make IP themselves,” said Taylor, who played basketball in East Germany before he ultimately directed other notable titles such as “Meet the Blacks” and “Fatale.” He’s become a major player in the independent filmmaking space.

“But then more importantly, it’s being a sound information highway for them to understand how they could take something that was great in their life or something that was painful in their lives, tweak it and make it become something that could be content,” he said.

The sports collective has partnered with several athletes, landing developmental deals with stars like boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., NBA champion Scottie Pippen and Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden. One upcoming project is a four-part docuseries on Mayweather’s life.

With the training sessions, Taylor believes athletes can find inspiration through the sports collective and Ephraim Salaam, who successfully transitioned from the NFL to Hollywood. After playing 13 seasons in the league, he has built a career as a screenwriter.

Salaam stressed to pro athletes the importance of owning their stories. He noted that they can offer a deeper perspective on their lives that might captivate the masses.

“The No. 1 thing I always tell them is ‘You’re one of one,’” said Salaam, who is the collective’s president of talent strategy and creative executive. “You’ve been able to look and see life through a lens very few people have. That information is valuable in a writers room.”

Taking notes from Hollywood industry leaders

In just a few days, athletes dove into filmmaking with the same intensity they bring to studying playbooks.

Players broke into different groups to film scenes for their own movie using iPhones. They went through career and educational panels along with interactive workshops that included a tour of Paramount Studios.

Many assumed acting was their standout skill — until they realized every role on a project is just as crucial to the final score.

For Okwu, he learned that a film producer wears many hats, much like an NFL general manager, overseeing everything from reading scripts to securing directors and funding projects. He credits Taylor for guiding him and his peers through their early filmmaking journey.

“It’s like if I was in high school and I had access to Dan Campbell just to talk and coach me up on some things that can lead my success in the future,” said Okwu.

The project took shape after an NFL Career Tour stop, an initiative designed to provide insight into the entertainment industry. This tour is part of Skydance Sports, a joint NFL-Skydance venture offering athletes a behind-the-scenes look at sports programming and storytelling.

The collaboration aims to equip players with the tools to transition into media, content creation and production to share their own narratives with the world.

“Without the players, there is no game,” said Tracy Perlman, senior vice president of player operation for the NFL. “We don’t want to build athletes. We want to build people.”

Dion Dawkins said the opportunities are ripe for the taking.

“You have to create your lane without that helmet on,” said Dawkins, a four-time Pro Bowler who’s an aspiring actor with a big personality. He gets inspired watching former NFL players who transitioned into the TV and film industry such as Salaam, Terry Crews, Laith Wallschleger and Vernon Davis.

“If you think you’re bigger than a football player, you have avenues that can show it,” he said. “Because we have OGs that have done it, and doing it currently, it gives you that bit of … I’m not an outsider, I’m an insider. As long as I conduct and control myself in the right manner, I’ll have a chance.”

Some former NFL players who broke into the film and TV industry

Terry Bradshaw, quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jim Brown, running back, Cleveland Browns

Terry Crews, defensive end, Los Angeles Rams; Green Bay Packers; San Diego Chargers; Philadelphia Eagles; Washington

Vernon Davis, tight end, San Francisco 49ers; Denver Broncos and Washington

Tony Gonzalez, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs; Atlanta Falcons

Ed Marinaro, running back, Minnesota Vikings; New York Jets; Seattle Seahawks

Ephraim Salaam, offensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons; Denver Broncos; Jacksonville Jaguars; Houston Texans; Detroit Lions

O.J. Simpson, running back, Buffalo Bills; San Francisco 49ers

Bubba Smith, defensive end, Baltimore Colts; Oakland Raiders; Houston Oilers

John David Washington, running back, St. Louis Rams (practice squad)

Carl Weathers, linebacker, Oakland Raiders

