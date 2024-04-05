Newmont, Shockwave Medical rise; John Bean falls, Friday, 4/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Shockwave Medical Inc., up $6.35 to $326.34.

Johnson & Johnson is buying the medical device company in a deal worth about $13.1 billion.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $1.52 to $250.03.

The railroad gave investors an update on business performance and changes.

Teladoc Health Inc., up 24 cents to $14.49.

The telehealth services provider said CEO Jason Gorevic is immediately leaving the company.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc., up $6.20 to $110.05.

The sushi restaurant company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter revenue forecasts.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up 76 cents to $53.16.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

John Bean Technologies Corp., down $2.18 to $98.89.

The food processing and transportation services company will buy Marel.

Newmont Corp., up $1.93 to $39.65.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

Apple Inc., up 76 cents to $169.58.

The iPhone maker is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking its first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.