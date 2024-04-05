Newmont, Shockwave Medical rise; John Bean fall, Friday, 4/4/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), up $6.26 to $326.25.
Johnson & Johnson is buying the medical device company in a deal worth about $13.1 billion.
Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), up 64 cents to $249.15.
The railroad gave investors an update on business performance and changes.
Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), up 19 cents to $14.44.
The telehealth services provider said CEO Jason Gorevic is immediately leaving the company.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS), up $7.24 to $111.09.
The sushi restaurant company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter revenue forecasts.
Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up 94 cents to $53.34.
The maker of railroad freight car equipment reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT), down $5.03 to $96.04.
The food processing and transportation services company will buy Marel.
Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.27 to $38.99.
The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.
Apple Inc. (AAPL), up $1.24 to $170.06.
The iPhone maker is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking its first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts.
