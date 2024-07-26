Newell Brands, 3M rise; Saia, DexCom fall, Friday, 7/26/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), up $4.31 to $49.58.

The biopharmaceutical company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), up $3.71 to $100.20.

The maker of toothpaste and deodorant beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

3M Co. (MMM), up $19.97 to $123.36.

The maker of Post-it notes and industrial coatings beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), up $54.96 to $370.19.

The cable provider beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), up $26 to $248.90.

The railroad’s second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Saia Inc. (SAIA), down $96.16 to $392.95.

The trucking company’s second-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM), down $44.82 to $63.03.

The medical device maker cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), up $2.58 to $8.92.

The maker of Coleman coolers raised its earnings forecast for the year.

