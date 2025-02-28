NAACP lists Target in advisory to Black consumers after DEI rollback

The NAACP advised Black consumers to “spend intentionally” and hold businesses like Minneapolis-based Target accountable for discontinuing diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The NAACP included Target on its list in response to the department store chain’s statement on reversing its DEI policies, including the company’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiative.

In a Feb. 15 statement, the NAACP said Black consumers should hold businesses that rolled back DEI initiatives “accountable” and prioritize businesses that reaffirmed their DEI policies, as well as Black-owned businesses.

“We urge Black consumers to remain vigilant, informed, and intentional in their economic decisions, using their collective power to demand accountability from corporations and institutions,” the advisory said.

The NAACP said many corporations are doing harm by profiting from Black consumers while reversing and ending commitments to DEI initiatives.

“The NAACP recognizes that the rollback of DEI initiatives is a direct attack on Black economic progress, civil rights, and the principles of equity and fairness,” the statement said. “These actions are part of a broader effort to reverse gains made in civil rights and social justice.”

Other organizations have called for economic action against Target. The organization Target Fast said they are planning a 40-day boycott to coincide with the Christian observance of Lent.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Target for comment and is awaiting a response.