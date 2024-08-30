Most major retailers and grocers will be open on Labor Day. Costco and your bank will be closed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The origins of Labor Day date back to the late 19th century, when activists first sought to establish a day that would pay tribute to workers.

The first U.S. Labor Day celebration took place in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882. Some 10,000 workers marched in a parade organized by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor.

A handful of cities and states began to adopt laws recognizing Labor Day in the years that followed, yet it took more than a decade before President Grover Cleveland signed a congressional act in 1894 establishing the first Monday of September as a legal holiday.

While many workers have the day off, most big consumer-facing businesses are open and even offering promotional sales to lure customers.

Here’s what is open and closed this year on Labor Day:

Government Buildings

Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.

Banks and the stock market

U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Monday.

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Labor Day, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations.

Retailers

Warehouse membership club Costco will be closed on Labor Day, but the vast majority of major national retailers and grocery stores will be open, with some offering promotional sales to lure customers. Hours may vary by location, so check your local store.

Travel

Despite the fact that many schools are back in session and the summer travel season is winding down, the Transportation Security Administration anticipates screening more than 17 million people at airports between Thursday and next Wednesday — a record for the Labor Day period.

AAA says bookings for domestic travel are running 9% higher than last year for the holiday weekend, while international trips are down 4%.

If you are traveling by car, you will be getting a break on gasoline compared with last year. The nationwide average was recently $3.44 per gallon, compared to $3.86 a year ago, according to AAA.

The auto club doesn’t provide a full travel forecast for Labor Day as it does for Memorial Day and July Fourth. But AAA does offer some useful advice for travelers:

— Leave early. Everything will take longer than you expect.

— Watch the weather. Even if skies are clear at home, there could be storms at your flight’s destination or along your road route. Have a backup route.

— Be nice. Flight cancellations and bumper-to-bumper traffic are frustrating, but you won’t be the only one who is stuck or delayed.

