MillerKnoll, Chemours fall; Verint Systems, RH rise, Thursday, 3/28/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), up $1.04 to $32.14

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

RH (RH), up $52.22 to $349.21.

The furniture and housewares chain said it expects higher demand in 2024.

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN), down $5.29 to $25.24.

The furniture maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Chemours Co. (CC), down $1.83 to $27.05.

The chemical company gave investors a disappointing sales forecast for its Titanium Technologies segment.

Rumble Inc. (RUM), down 30 cents to $8.20.

The online video platform and cloud services business reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Home Depot Inc. (HD), down $2.31 to $383.58.

The home improvement retailer will buy SRS Distribution, a materials supplier, for about $18.25 billion.

Braze Inc. (BRZE), down $4.68 to $45.90.

The cloud-based software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), up 9 cents to $21.11.

The drugstore chain’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.