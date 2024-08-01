Meta Platforms, Shake Shack rise; Moderna, Goodyear fall, Thursday, 8/1/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up $31.16 to $505.99.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS), up $11.26 to $56.94.

The molecular diagnostics company beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK),up $13.58 to $101.21.

The burger chain beat Wall Street’s second-quarter revenue forecasts.

Carvana Co. (CVNA), up $12.21 to $145.44.

The online used car dealer’s second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), up $27.08 to $290.94.

The seller of gases for industrial and medical uses beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA), down $24.13 to $95.09.

The drug developer slashed its revenue forecast for the year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), down $1.79 to $9.91.

The tire maker’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Wayfair Inc. (W), down $3.55 to $50.88.

The online home goods retailer’s second-quarter financial results missed Wall Street expectations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.