McKesson, Monster Beverage fall; Eli Lilly, Zillow rise, Thursday, 8/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

McKesson Corp. (MCK), down $79.93 to $537.58.

The prescription drug distributor’s revenue forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST), down $5.37 to $45.17.

The energy drink maker’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), down 70 cents to $7.01.

The owner of HBO, CNN and DC Comics reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), up $57.78 to $829.92.

The drugmaker raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), up $15.20 to $176.60.

The language-learning app beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG), up $7.29 to $47.64.

The real estate website operator beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL), down $2.65 to $5.41.

The online dating app cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), down 64 cents to $11.58.

The golf club and driving range company slashed its earnings forecast for the year.

