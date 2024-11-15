Man pleads guilty to stealing millions from major Detroit nonprofit

DETROIT (AP) — A man accused of stealing $44 million from a Detroit nonprofit group pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes that stunned the organization and forced some delays in a major riverfront project.

For years, William Smith controlled the money at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which is transforming miles of shore along the Detroit River into recreation space, with plazas, pavilions and parks.

“We are pleased to see Will Smith begin to be held accountable for his disgraceful actions,” Chief Executive Ryan Sullivan said.

Smith, 52, was arrested in June. Investigators said the chief financial officer routinely used money from the Riverfront Conservancy for travel, hotels, limousines, household goods, clothing and jewelry. He had side gigs in real estate, a nightclub and amateur basketball.

Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering during an appearance in Detroit federal court, acknowledging that the group’s loss was at least $44 million. He could face more than 15 years in prison when he returns to court in March.

The Riverfront Conservancy recently said that the theft is forcing it to delay portions of a riverwalk project. The group’s board of directors is composed of prominent people in Michigan business and government.

“Mr. Smith’s deceitful actions, which spanned for more than a decade, not only broke the trust of his employer but the entire community,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, who leads the FBI in Detroit.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.