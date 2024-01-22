Macy’s, SolarEdge rise; Archer Daniels Midland, Sunoco fall, Monday, 1/22/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), down $15.09 to $53.10.

An accounting investigation is under way at the agribusiness giant and its top financial executive has been placed on administrative leave.

Macy’s Inc. (M), up 37 cents to $18.

The department store operator rejected a buyout offer from Arkhouse Management.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), up $2.03 to $71.15.

The photovoltaic products maker is cutting 16% of its global workforce.

Sunoco LP (SUN), down $3.46 to $56.

The Dallas-based chain of over 5,000 gas stations is buying pipeline operator NuStar Energy.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS), up $7.75 to $239.05.

The cloud-based information security provider is reportedly in talks to buy Avalor.

Natera Inc. (NTRA), up 30 cents to $66.93.

The genetic testing company is buying prenatal screening and other reproductive health assets from Invitae.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), down $8.80 to $78.49.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential lung cancer treatment.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), up 32 cents to $12.44.

The owner of Pennsylvania-based Northwest Savings Bank reported encouraging fourth-quarter results.

