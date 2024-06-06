Lululemon Athletica, Smartsheet rise; Five Below, G-III Apparel fall, Thursday, 6/6/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $14.76 to $323.03.

The athletic apparel maker beat beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Semtech Corp., down 70 cents to $37.98.

The chipmaker’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Smartsheet Inc., up $6.49 to $44.27.

The cloud-based work-management platform raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Ciena Corp., up 32 cents to $48.56.

The developer of high-speed networking technology beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $5.04 to $115.37.

The jelly and jam maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Five Below Inc., down $14.07 to $118.72.

The discount retailer cut its earnings forecast for the year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., down $4.22 to $27.08.

The clothing and accessories maker’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Toro Co., up $11.47 to $91.11.

The maker of mowers and snow blowers beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

