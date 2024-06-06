Lululemon Athletica, Semtech rise; Five Below, G-III Apparel fall, Thursday, 6/6/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), up $15.60 to $323.87.

The athletic apparel maker beat beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC), up $1.16 to $39.84.

The chipmaker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), up $6.09 to $43.87.

The cloud-based work-management platform raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Ciena Corp. (CIEN), up 78 cents to $49.02.

The developer of high-speed networking technology beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), up $6.02 to $116.35.

The jelly and jam maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE), down $17.86 to $114.93.

The discount retailer cut its earnings forecast for the year.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), down $4.42 to $26.88.

The clothing and accessories maker’s earnings forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Toro Co. (TTC), up $8.19 to $87.84.

The maker of mowers and snow blowers beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

