Lowe’s, Fabrinet rise; Macy’s, Canadian Solar fall, Tuesday, 8/22/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), up $8.40 to $225.99.
The home-improvement retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.
Baidu Inc. (BIDU), up $4.34 to $129.26.
The Chinese internet search company reported strong second-quarter earnings.
Fabrinet (FN), up $33.75 to $150.53.
The technology manufacturer beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), down $35.65 to $111.39.
The sporting goods retailer cut its profit forecast for the year.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), down $1.96 to $67.78.
The wholesale membership chain reported disappointing second-quarter revenue.
Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), up $1.26 to $45.74.
The maker of silicon carbide microchips is selling its radio frequency business.
Macy’s Inc. (M), down $1.89 to $12.84.
The department store chain forecast economic uncertainty through 2023 after delivering weak second-quarter sales.
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), down $3.72 to $27.04.
The solar wafers manufacturer gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
