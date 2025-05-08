Long-haul carrier Emirates reports record annual profit of $5.2 billion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates reported on Thursday that it earned annual profits of $5.2 billion, making it one of the world’s most-profitable airlines.

The Dubai-based carrier served 53.7 million passengers out of its hub of Dubai International Airport.

The overall Emirates Group, owned by Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund, saw annual profits of $5.6 billion.

“Our excellent financial standing enables us to continue building on and scaling up from our successful business models,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktom, Emirates’ chairman and chief executive.

“While some markets are jittery about trade and travel restrictions, volatility is not new in our industry,” he said. “We simply adapt and navigate around these challenges.”

Emirates serves as a crucial link in East-West travel and is the crown jewel of what experts and diplomats refer to as “Dubai Inc.” — a series of interconnected companies overseen by the sheikhdom’s ruling Al Maktoum family.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.