London Gatwick evacuates part of South Terminal after a security incident

LONDON (AP) — London’s Gatwick Airport evacuated part of its South Terminal on Friday as a precaution while it investigates a security incident.

The airport said in a statement on X that no one will be able to enter the South Terminal while the incident is ongoing.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the airport said in a statement.

