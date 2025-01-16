Justin Trudeau launches Canada-US council as Trump’s tariff threats loom

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday the formation of a Canada-U.S. relations council to support the federal government as it deals with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada.

The 18-member council is composed of representatives from the automotive industry, the nuclear power sector, agriculture and the labor movement.

Among the members are Steve Verheul, Canada’s chief trade negotiator during the renegotiation of NAFTA, and former provincial premiers Jean Charet (Quebec), Rachel Notley (Alberta) and Stephen McNeil (Nova Scotia).

Canada’s Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman, former ambassador David MacNaughton and Jody Thomas, the prime minister’s former national security adviser, are also joining the council.

“The council will use sectoral expertise to support the prime minister and cabinet at this important time in the Canada-U.S. relationship,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

Following a meeting with Canada’s premiers Wednesday, Trudeau said no decision has been made about what goods Canada might be targeted in retaliation should Trump apply tariffs.

“We are all united on one thing, which is we will stand up for Canada,” Trudeau said. “We will protect Canadians. We will make sure that we are there to show what this country is made of.”

“If the American administration moves forward with its plans on tariffs, it will, first and foremost, hurt American citizens and American consumers, but it will also hurt Canadians,” he added.

