JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock rise; Boeing, Lucid Group fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Boeing Co., down $11.88 to $201.71.

The airplane maker said supplier problems could delay production and delivery of its 737 Max planes.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., down $2.79 to $68.04.

The insurer gave investors a discouraging financial update.

Lucid Group Inc., down 52 cents to $7.73.

The electric vehicle maker’s first-quarter production update disappointed investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $9.74 to $138.73.

The bank reported strong first-quarter profits aided by higher interest rates.

BlackRock Inc., up $20.60 to $691.33.

The investment firm’s first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

QuidelOrtho Corp., up $4.49 to $94.16.

The healthcare diagnostics company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Alvotech, down $3.03 to $10.66.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing regulatory update.

Citigroup Inc., up $2.26 to $49.56.

The bank beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

