Japan slaps new sanctions on Russia and groups in other nations that allegedly helped it evade bans

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to dozens of organizations in Russia and several other countries that have allegedly helped it evade sanctions.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday’s approval of the additional sanctions shows Japan’s commitment to efforts by the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations to strengthen sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has imposed several previous rounds of sanctions, and the latest step comes after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed the country’s policy at an online G7 summit in mid-December following Russia’s increased cooperation with North Korea and use of third countries in evading sanctions.

“It is Japan’s contribution as part of the international effort toward achieving global peace and resolving the problems surrounding Ukraine because of the Russian invasion,” Hayashi said.

According to a joint statement by Japan’s foreign, trade and finance ministries, 11 individuals, 29 organizations and three banks from Russia, as well as a North Korean trading company executive and a Georgian bank that allegedly helped evade sanctions, were added to an asset freeze list.

The Cabinet approved total export bans on 22 Russian organizations, including ones related to the military, as well as technology and machinery makers.

Export restrictions will also be applied to 31 non-Russian groups that the government says helped Russia to divert restricted goods and evade sanctions — 11 based in Hong Kong, seven in mainland China, eight in Turkey, two in Kyrgyzstan and one each in Thailand, the UAE and Kazakhstan.

It also approved a list of 335 items that cannot be exported to Russia, effective Jan. 23. That list includes construction vehicle engines and components, motorized bicycles, communication and acoustic devices, and mechanical tools and valves, according to the trade and industry ministry.

The additional sanctions and export restrictions are in line with the G7’s effort to prevent Russia from evading sanctions with help from third countries and include a ban on exporting materials that could help strengthen Russia’s industrial base, Hayashi said.

Japan has closely cooperated with the G7 in imposing sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine amid growing concern about the war’s impact on Asia, where China has threatened to use force to exert its control over Taiwan.

