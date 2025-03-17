India and New Zealand look to bolster ties after reviving free trade talks

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, met Monday seeking to deepen their defense and economic ties, a day after the countries announced the revival of negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Modi and Luxon met in New Delhi and signed agreements on enhancing cooperation in defense, food processing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and critical minerals.

Luxon said he held “highly productive meetings” with Modi and other Indian leaders that will improve ties between India and New Zealand. The defense relationship includes joint military training, he said.

“New Zealand is committed to doing more with India across a wide range of areas — defense and security, trade and economics, people-to-people ties, education, tourism, sports and culture,” Luxon said at joint press conference with Modi.

Luxon was accompanied by business leaders and several parliamentarians on his five-day visit to India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manish Swarup

India and New Zealand on Sunday agreed to revive free trade negotiations that have been stalled for more than 10 years.

The announcement was made after discussions between New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal. It follows India’s recent efforts to broker trade deal agreements with other nations after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on imported goods from countries including India.

India and the European Union last month agreed to finalize a long-pending free trade agreement by the end of this year. A similar trade deal between India and the United Kingdom is also in the works.

India’s Commerce Ministry said the free trade deal between India and New Zealand aims to “achieve balanced outcomes that enhance supply-chain integration and improve market access.” It did not offer other details.

Luxon in a statement Sunday said: “It is through trade that we can boost the economies of both our countries, providing more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and Indians.”

The bilateral trade between India and New Zealand stood at $1.7 billion in 2023-24 financial year.

____

This story corrects bilateral trade figures.

