IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $27.77 to $180.06.

The electric vehicle maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and warned of “notably lower” sales growth this year.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $19.03 to $192.96.

The technology and consulting company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), up $34.35 to $882.51.

The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

ResMed Inc. (RMD), up $11.56 to $183.34.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders beat Wall Streets’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Hexcel Corp. (HXL), down $4.60 to $67.05.

The maker of lightweight composite materials gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD), down 51 cents to $29.09.

The home furnishings company’s second-quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts’ forecasts.

Humana Inc. (HUM), down $48.12 to $354.28.

The health insurer’s earnings forecast fell far short of Wall Street expectations.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), up $1.22 to $15.15.

The airline gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

