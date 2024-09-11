How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/11/2024

U.S. stock indexes stormed back from big early drops to finish higher, led by a handful of highly influential Big Tech companies.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1% Wednesday after erasing a morning wipeout of 1.6%. A majority of the index’s stocks still finished lower for the day, but gains for Nvidia and other tech stocks were enough to drive it to a third straight gain and back within 2% of its all-time high set in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 124 points, or 0.3%, after rallying back from a drop of 743 points. The Nasdaq composite jumped 2.2%.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.61 points, or 1.1%, to 5,554.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 124.75 points, or 0.3%, to 40,861.71.

The Nasdaq composite rose 369.65 points, or 2.2%, to 17,395.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.41 points, or 0.3%, to 2,103.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 145.71 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 516.30 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 704.70 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.44 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 784.30 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is up 3,172.17 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,384.18 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 76.77 points, or 3.8%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.