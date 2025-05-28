How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 5/28/2025

U.S. stocks closed lower a day after leaping back within a few good days’ worth of gains from their all-time high.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Wednesday after meandering between earlier gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.

Abercrombie & Fitch soared after its profit and revenue beat analysts’ expectations, while Macy’s swung between gains and losses despite likewise also delivering better results than expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 32.99 points, or 0.6%, to 5,888.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 244.95 points, or 0.6%, to 42,098.70

The Nasdaq composite fell 98.23 points, or 0.5%, to 19,100.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.60 points, or 1.1%, to 2,067.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 85.73 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 495.63 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 363.73 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.95 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 6.92 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 445.52 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 209.86 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 162.36 points, or 7.3%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.