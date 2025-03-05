How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 3/5/2025

U.S. stocks rallied after President Donald Trump pulled back on some of his tariffs, raising hopes he may avoid a worst-case trade war that grinds down economies and sends inflation higher.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Wednesday, bouncing back from its sell-off that had erased all of its “Trump bump” since Election Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also added 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.5%.

The market turned higher after Trump said he’s granting a one-month exemption for U.S. automakers on his stiff new tariffs for Mexican and Canadian imports. Jumps for Ford and GM stock helped lead the market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 64.48 points, or 1.1%, to 5,842.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 485.60 points, or 1.1%, to 43,006.59.

The Nasdaq composite rose 267.57 points, or 1.5%, to 18,552.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.22 points, or 1%, to 2,100.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 111.87 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is down 834.32 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 294.55 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 62.32 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 39 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 462.37 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 758.06 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 129.41 points, or 5.8%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.