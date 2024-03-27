How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 3/27/2024

U.S. stocks broke out of a three-day lull and closed at another record high.

The S&P 500 added 0.9% Wednesday, beating the all-time high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%. The Dow and Nasdaq closed just short of their own records.

Merck helped push the market higher after winning federal approval for its treatment for a rare disease affecting blood vessels. Trump Media & Technology Group continued its wild ride and shot higher again in its second day of trading, even as its Truth Social platform loses money. Treasury yields fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.91 points, or 0.9%, to 5,248.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 477.75 points, or 1.2%, to 39,760.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 83.82 points, or 0.5%, to 16,399.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 44.19 points, or 2.1%, to 2,114.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 284.18 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 29.30 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.35 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 478.66 points, or 10%.

The Dow is up 2,070.54 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,388.17 points, or 9.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 87.27 points, or 4.3%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.