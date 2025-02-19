How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/19/2025

The S&P 500 added to its record as U.S. stock indexes drifted through a quiet, mixed day on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Wednesday after setting an all-time high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite inched up by 0.1%.

Elon Musk’s Tesla was one of the strongest forces lifting the market. It helped offset a sharp drop for Celanese after the chemical company warned of weakness in some of its markets. Treasury yields eased a bit. Stock indexes fell in Europe.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.57 points, or 0.2%, to 6,144.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.25 points, or 0.2%, to 44,627.59.

The Nasdaq composite rose 14.99 points, or 0.1%, to 20,056.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.90 points, or 0.3%, to 2,282.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.52 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 81.51 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 29.48 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.48 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 262.52 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is up 2,083.37 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 745.46 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.30 points, or 2.3%.

