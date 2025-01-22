How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 1/22/2025

Netflix, Oracle and other technology stocks lifted U.S. indexes as their profits pile higher and excitement builds around the moneymaking prospects of artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday and closed just shy of the record it set in early December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%. The gains came even though the majority of U.S. stocks fell under the weight of another crank higher for Treasury yields in the bond market. Netflix led the way after joining the list of companies to top analysts’ expectations for profit in the latest quarter.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.13 points, or 0.6%, to 6,086.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.92 points, or 0.3%, to 44,156.73.

The Nasdaq composite rose 252.56 points, or 1.3%, to 20,009.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.25 points, or 0.6%, to 2,303.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 89.71 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 668.90 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 379.14 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.84 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 204.74 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is up 1,612.51 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 698.55 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 73.56 points, or 3.3%.

