How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 8/20/2024

U.S. stocks ticked lower and snapped an eight-day winning streak, the longest of the year. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday, but it’s still just 1.2% below its all-time high set last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Nvidia was the heaviest weight on the market as its rocky trading continues. Palo Alto Networks helped limit the losses after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Treasury yields eased ahead of a speech on Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which will likely be the week’s highlight for financial markets.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.13 points, or 0.2%, to 5,597.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.56 points, or 0.2%, to 40,834.97.

The Nasdaq composite fell 59.83 points, or 0.3%, to 17,816.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.31 points, or 1.2%, to 2,142.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.87 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 175.21 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 185.22 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 0.27 points, less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 827.29 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 3,145.43 points, or 8.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,805.59 points, or 18.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 115.11 points, or 5.7%.

