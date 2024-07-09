How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/9/2024

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street after testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in front of Congress provided little new guidance on the Fed’s plans on when it might lower interest rates.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite each rose 0.1% Tuesday, adding to their recent records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.1%.

Helen of Troy, which makes Osprey and OXO products, sank nearly 28% after posting results that fell far short of forecasts. Treasury yields rose slightly in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 4.29%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.13 points, or 0.1%, to 5,576.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.82 points, or 0.1%, to 39,291.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 25.55 points, or 0.1%, to 18,429.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.20 points, or 0.5%, to 2,029.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.79 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 83.90 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 76.53 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.75 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 807.15 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 1,602.43 points, or 4.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,417.94 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.40 points, or 0.1%.

