How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 6/18/2024

U.S. stocks edged up to more records following the latest signal that the economy’s growth may be slowing without cratering, while Nvidia continued its rocket ride upward to become Wall Street’s most valuable company.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday, hitting another all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite edged higher to another record.

Nvidia climbed to top Microsoft and become the largest U.S. stock by market value at over $3 trillion. Treasury yields fell in the bond market after a report showed sales at retailers returned to growth last month but remained below economists’ expectations.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.80 points, or 0.3%, to 5,487.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.76 points, or 0.1%, to 38,834.86.

The Nasdaq composite rose 5.21 points, or less than 0.1%, to 17,862.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.22 points, or 0.2%, to 2,025.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 55.43 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 245.70 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 173.35 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.07 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 717.20 points, or 15%.

The Dow is up 1,145.32 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,850.88 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.84 points, or 0.1%.

