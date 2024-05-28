How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 5/28/2024

Most U.S. stocks fell as a tick higher in bond yields tightened the screws a bit on Wall Street following a three-day weekend.

The S&P 500 closed little changed Tuesday and is sitting just below its record set a week ago. Roughly two out of every three stocks in the index fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%.

Some technology stocks remained particularly strong, which helped the Nasdaq composite rise 0.6% to another all-time high. Bond yields rose following a stronger-than-expected report on consumer confidence and the auction of Treasurys.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.32 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,306.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 216.73 points, or 0.6%, to 38,852.86.

The Nasdaq composite rose 99.09 points, or 0.6%, to 17,019.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,066.85.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 536.21 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is up 1,163.32 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,008.53 points, or 13.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 39.78 points, or 2%.

