How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 3/25/2025

Wall Street followed up one of its best days of the last year with a quiet performance.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday after jumping 1.8% Monday on hopes that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may not be as sweeping as feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged barely higher, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%.

Trump Media & Technology Group jumped to one of the market’s bigger gains after announcing a deal to offer “America First” investment funds. But signs are piling up that Trump’s tariffs are making U.S. consumers more worried about the economy’s future.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.08 points, or 0.2%, to 5,776.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.18 points, or less than 0.1%, to 42,587.50.

The Nasdaq composite rose 83.26 points, or 0.5%, to 18,271.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14 points, or 0.7%, to 2,095.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.09 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 602.15 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 487.80 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.40 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 104.98 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 43.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,038.94 points, or 5.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 134.78 points, or 6%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.