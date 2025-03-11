How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 3/11/2025

Wall Street ended moderately lower after careening from a small gain to as much as 10% below its record. The whipsaw trading followed the latest escalation in President Donald Trump’s trade war.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Tuesday, after falling as much as 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 478 points, or 1.1%. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Gains for Tesla and other influential stocks muted the losses.

Trump said he would double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminum for Canada, a retaliation that prompted the provincial government of Ontario to back down on its planned surcharges on electricity sold to the U.S.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 42.49 points, or 0.8%, to 5,572.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 478.23 points, or 1.1%, to 41,433.48.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.23 points, or 0.2%, to 17,436.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.53 points, or 0.2%, to 2,023.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 198.13 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 1,368.24 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 760.13 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 51.89 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 309.56 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 1,110.74 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,874.70 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 206.56 points, or 9.3%.

